A timeline of how Carlos Ghosn fled 24/7 surveillance in Japan, escaped on a private jet, and made it to Lebanon

Reuters Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer’s office in Tokyo

Nissan’s ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn enraged Japan this week by vanishing from house arrest to reappear in Lebanon, beyond the reach of Japanese officials.

The audacious escape, a breach of his bail conditions, has still not been fully explained, but details are gradually emerging.

It appears to have involved private jets, a second passport, and rumours that Ghosn escaped the country hidden in a box meant for musical instruments.

Here is everything we know so far about the escape.

The former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan on Sunday night, secretly taking two private planes to return to his native home of Lebanon.

Ghosn faces a length jail term in Japan if found guilty of the four counts of financial mismanagement with which he was charged after his arrest in November 2018.

Having escaped Japanese authorities, Ghosn said that he was being subjected to a rigged trial where his guilt was predetermined. His escape was initially a mystery, but details have been emerging in the days since.

Here is what we know so far.

November 19, 2018: Carlos Ghosn is arrested in Japan, accused of hiding tens of millions of dollars in payments. It would be more than a year until his escape.

Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images A court sketch shows Carlos Ghosn making a statement at the Tokyo District Court on January 8, 2019.

Ghosn is first held in jail for months, as officials feared he could flee. They would later be proved right.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images The Tokyo detention house, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was jailed until March 2019.

March 6, 2019: Ghosn is allowed to leave jail, but was placed under house arrest in Tokyo, with 24/7 surveillance.

REUTERS/Tim Kelly The home of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, before he fled to Lebanon.

Ghosn was told to give up his four passports — two French, one Lebanese, and one Brazilian, to make it harder to flee. But in May 2019 he is allowed to take back a French one.

Japan’s courts allowed Ghosn to access the second passport for use inside Japan, Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

An official from the Lebanese foreign ministry told Reuters that Ghosn entered the country legally using the French passport.

Source: Business Insider

October 2019: A private security company started organising the escape, reports say, with around three months of planning.

Associated Press This March, 2019, file photo shows former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, right, and his wife Carole in Tokyo.

According to Imad Ajami, a friend of Ghosn and a Lebanese consultant based in Tokyo, Ghosn’s wife Carole helped coordinate the escape.

Ajami, speaking to Japan’s Kyodo News, said that two operatives helped Ghosn escape: a former US Marine and a worker from Lebanon.

Sources close to Ghosn told Reuters that the trigger for his escape was him learning that his trial may be delayed until April 2021.

He is also said to have been frustrated that he was banned from communicating with his wife, and that his internet access was restricted.

(Ghosn has denied that any of his family members played a role.)

Source: Reuters, Hürriyet, Kyodo News

Midday, December 29: Ghosn is reportedly seen on security tape leaving his Tokyo home.

Reuters Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo.

Source: NHK

A conflicting report, from Lebanese news outlet MTV, says Ghosn was smuggled from his home concealed inside a case for a large musical instrument.

OSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images A portrait of ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is seen on a publicity billboard in his support at a street in Beirut on December 6, 2018.

MTV reported that a group of men, in the guise of a ” music band” were hired to play at a dinner at Ghosn’s home, and carried him out when they left.

Ghosn is 5’6″.

This part of the story has been contested: Carole Ghosn described it as “fiction” according to Reuters, though she did not offer an alternative explanation..

Source: Guardian, MTV,Business Insider, Sky News

11 p.m., December 29: Ghosn leaves Japan via Osaka’s Kansai Airport.

Source: NHK,Reuters, Hürriyet

Turkish private aviation company MNG Jet said that its planes carried Ghosn, but that a rogue employee took the jets under false pretenses.

Reuters A photo showing several of those arrested in Turkey in connection with the escape of Carlos Ghosn at a police station in Istanbul on Friday.

A January 3 statement said: “In December 2019, MNG Jet leased two separate private jets to two different clients.”

“One private jet from Dubai to Osaka and Osaka to Istanbul, and another private jet from Istanbul to Beirut. The two leases were seemingly not connected to each other.”

MNG said it has filed a criminal complaint against one of its employees who they say helped Ghosn escape Japan without their knowledge..

Source: MNG Jet

5:15 a.m. December 30: The plane carrying Ghosn lands in Istanbul, Turkey, having flown over Russia.

Resul Muslu/shutterstock Aeroplanes at Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

Two of those on board the plane make themselves known to Turkish airport authorities, but Ghosn does not.

Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows a private plane leaving Osaka, Japan, and travelling to Istanbul on the day of Ghosn’s escape.

Source: Hürriyet

6 a.m.: 45 minutes after landing, Ghosn leaves Istanbul on a second MNG jet bound for Beirut, Lebanon.

Wikimedia Commons Ataturk airport in Istanbul.

Two of those on board the plane made themselves known to Turkish airport authorities, Ghosn does not.

The plane is identified as a long-range business jet with the tail number the TC-TSR.

Source: Hürriyet

Ghosn reportedly used his second French passport and his Lebanese identity card at the border.

Reuters Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives at his place of residence in Tokyo.

Ghosn entered Lebanon legally and therfore will not face any legal action, Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security later said.

Source: NHK,Reuters

Ghosn is then thought to have travelled to his home in Ashrafieh, central Beirut.

Jacob Russell/Getty Images Passers-by and Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) officers pictured outside the house of Carlos Ghosn in Ashrafieh on December 31, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Source: Times of London

Later on December 30, Ghosn reportedly meets with Lebanese president Michel Aoun.

A source told Reuters that Ghosn was in a “buoyant and combative mood” when he left the meeting, and that he “felt secure.”

The source said that Ghosn “thanked Aoun for the support he had given him and his wife” and asked for “the protection and security of his government.”

A spokesman for the president denied to Reuters that the meeting happened.

Source: Reuters

December 31: Ghosn confirms his escape and attacks the “rigged Japanese justice system.”

Lisa Du/Twitter A statement sent to media on behalf of Carlos Ghosn.

Late on December 31, the Tokyo district court revokes Ghosn’s bail agreement, meaning he will forfeit the $US14 million paid so far.

Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images A general view of the Tokyo District Court on April 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Source: The Mainichi

Ghosn’s lawyer in Japan says later that day that he is “surprised and baffled” at his client’s escape.

Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer for ousted former Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn, speaks to media reporters on December 31.

Source: The Times of London

Back in Beirut, TV crews start to surround Ghosn’s house.

Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images Journalists gather around unidentified visitors arriving to a house referenced by court documents as belonging to former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday.

That night, Ghosn is seen celebrating New Years Eve with his family in a photo published by French broadcaster TF1.

TF1 A photo published by TF1 on Thursday purporting to show Carlos Ghosn (C) and his wife Carole (R) celebrating New Year’s Eve in Beirut.

Source: TF1

January 2: Turkish authorities detain four pilots and three workers at Ataturk Airport in over Ghosn’s escape.

Reuters Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: Business Insider

Back in Japan, prosecutors raid his Tokyo home for evidence.

Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images A Japanese prosecutor carries bags as he leaves the residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo on January 2, 2020.

Prosecutors took security cameras down from the walls and took personal belongings.

Source: Nikkei

Also on January 2, Lebanon receives an Interpol “Red Notice” asking for Ghosn’s arrest.

Reuters An Interpol signage at Interpol World in Singapore.

A is a request for local law enforcement to hand over a suspect. It is not legally binding.

Source: Business Insider

That evening, Lebanon’s Justice Minister Albert Serhan says Lebanon does not plan to extradite Ghosn.

National News Agency Lebanon Albert Serhan.

Source: The Associated Press

Lebanese media report that Ghosn is to give a press conference in Beirut on January 8.

Associated Press In this image made from video released by Carlos Ghosn via his lawyer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, former Nissan chairman Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo.

