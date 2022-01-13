A complete timeline of the controversy surrounding Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network series ‘Home Work’

January 5, 2022: Aubry Bennion posted an 18-part Instagram tale about her experience with “Home Work.”

Bennion, a Utah-based homeowner, had her kitchen renovated for the series in 2019, and she had pre-existing professional connections to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market through her small business, as she told Insider.

Bennion shared an 18-post Instagram tale about her experience with the Merediths on January 5.

The Merediths initially told Bennion they could renovate her kitchen in three weeks for $20,000, as she wrote in an Instagram post. They ultimately decided on a budget of $25,000 during the first taping of the show, Bennion told Insider.

But Bennion went on to say that the process ended up taking five months, with Andy and Candis taking a trip to Paris amidst the renovation. The Merediths said they went to Paris for work, but a source familiar with the situation told Insider that Magnolia Network was not aware the Merediths took a trip to Paris until nearly a year after it occurred.

Bennion also said the renovation cost her over $39,000 — and that she spent much of that money fixing issues created during the renovation.

Bennion wrote in another Instagram post that the Merediths added a deck onto the back of her kitchen, but they built it over a sprinkler system and created a drainage issue. In the same post, Bennion wrote that her home also almost flooded because of the deck, lowering the value of her home. Bennion told Insider she had to pay $18,000 to repair it.

Bennion also said that the Merediths never showed her a budget during the renovation process, despite her multiple requests for one.