TIMELINE: All of the madness in China's stock market in the past year

China’s been front-and-center over the last few weeks with its volatile stock market and its devaluation of the yuan.

Most recently, despite further monetary policy easing from the People’s Bank of China and restrictions on some forms of futures trading, Chinese stocks continue to tumble.

Sometimes, remember what’s happened in the recent past helps put what’s happening today into better context.

So in light of that, Bloomberg’s chief Asia economist put together an detailed timeline of China’s market and policy moves from the end of November 2014 to the present.

Check it out below, if you need a quick refresher:

