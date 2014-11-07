This Incredible Timelapse Video Shows You What It's Like To Be On Earth While It Rotates Around You

We all know the Earth rotates, but it can be tough to visualise in everyday life.

What if you could witness the Earth’s rotation from a perspective that’s not miles away in space?

Luckily, a new stabilised timelapse video captured at the European Southern Observatory in Chile does exactly that, and the result is a unique perspective on something we’ve always known but never truly seen.

Filmed by Stephane Guisard and Jose Francisco Salgado, the magic of the video is in the camera’s stabilisation, which makes the camera appear fixed while the Earth rotates slowly around it. It’s a bit like if you could ignore gravity and float a few feet above the ground for hours while the Earth continued its rotation.

You can check out the full video below, or head over to the European Southern Observatory’s website for more astronomy pictures and videos.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.