Timelapse Video Shows Picasso Finishing Entire Paintings In Seconds

Pablo Picasso created some of the most iconic art in the world.
Now we can get a glimpse of how the artist worked, thanks to an old video unearthed by Open Culture.
The two-minute timelapse video is actually the trailer to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1956 movie The Mystery of Picasso. It shows the artist’s work coming to life in mere moments, and has been declared a national treasure by the French government.
