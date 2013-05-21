Timelapse Video Shows Picasso Finishing Entire Paintings In Seconds

Pablo Picasso created some of the most iconic art in the world.



Now we can get a glimpse of how the artist worked, thanks to an old video unearthed by Open Culture.

The two-minute timelapse video is actually the trailer to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1956 movie The Mystery of Picasso. It shows the artist’s work coming to life in mere moments, and has been declared a national treasure by the French government.

