Gorgeous Time-Lapse Shows What Life Is Like In Doha

Doha, Qatar is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.

Thanks to its oil and gas resources and international real estate holdings, Qatar’s tiny capital has rapidly expanded in recent decades. And it’s not done growing — 47 new skyscrapers, huge malls, spa villages, and even artificial islands are currently in the works.

Doha is slated host the FIFA World Cup in its brand-new stadium in 2022.

Producer Hussam Maatouk and San Diego photographer Michael Shainblum created a beautiful time-lapse video called “Welcome to Doha” that shows the city’s construction projects, factories, and downtown area (first spotted on PetaPixel).

See inside the gorgeous Middle Eastern city below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.