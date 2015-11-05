This timelapse shows why visiting Dubrovnik, Croatia, is like travelling back in time

Dubrovnik, Croatia, looks like it’s frozen in time.

The city, which dates back to the 1200s, is full of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architecture that has been standing for centuries. It is also still surrounded by walls that were built in the 16th century.

UNESCO recently named the city a World Heritage Site, and the agency is a large part of the reason why Dubrovnik is so well preserved.

The Croatian hotspot is a popular destination for tourists, and especially cruise ships thanks to its location on the shores of the Adriatic Sea.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

