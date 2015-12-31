A 6-foot flower just bloomed for the first time in 10 years

The “corpse flower” at the Mount Lofty Botanic Garden near Adelaide, Australia, bloomed this week. It’s the first time the flower has bloomed in the 10 years that the garden has owned it.

The flower, which grew to six feet, attracted hundreds of visitors. This timelapse video from the garden shows why.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.