A 360-Degree View Of The Empire State Building [Timelapse]

While it is not the tallest building in New York, the Empire State Building is surely the most recognisable in the city’s skyline, and its nightly light show can be spotted around the city and even in New Jersey.



We used this 360º building capture photo technique to create a timelapse video of what it would be like to spin around the most iconic building in NYC. Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.