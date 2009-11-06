And Now The Market Is Surging

Yesterday looked like a great day for Bulls until the market did a 180 during the last hour of trading.



Today, the indexes are opening up strong after looking ugly pre-market.

The Dow is currently up 113 points at 9915, the S&P 500 is up 12 points at 1058, and the NASDAQ is up 32 points at 2088. All are up over one percentage point and the NASDAQ looks like it might hit two per cent within the hour.

With news that unemployment claims are down, chances are today’s rally is here to stay.

