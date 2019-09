We’re on the Time Warner (TWX) earnings call and there’s the presentation deck for investors. Here’s the slide for AOL. Sorry for being “snarky,” but we couldn’t help but chuckle at the liberal use of the word “highlights,” given all the “growth” numbers between parentheses. That’s some major shrinkage.



