Time Warner Said To Be Considering Investment In Vice At A $US2 Billion Valuation

Time Warner is in talks to invest in Vice at a $US2 billion valuation, Sky News reports.

Time Warner would allow Vice to use its HLN online news platform if the deal goes through, according to the report. Time Warner would own nearly half of Vice in the proposed deal.

It’s not a done deal, but the companies are in advanced talks.

