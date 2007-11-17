Time Warner (TWX): We Want More Games

Fresh off a $200 million deal for TT Games, a Time Warner (TWX) exec confirms that the company’s not done buying video game assets yet. Via MCV:

But there’s more to come, Warner UK president and MD Josh Berger told MCV. “We are all very incentivised to grow the business and that’s what we’re going to do. I think you’ve seen the various steps we’ve taken to date, so it’s definitely part of a very clear strategy we have in this space. So I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw other moves. Certainly with this latest deal for TT Games it represents how keen we are on this industry.”