Time Warner (TWX): New Boss Bewkes Cleaning House

In the case of Time Warner, almost any change has to be considered positive, and the good news is that new boss Jeff Bewkes is already making them. CFO Wayne Pace is out, replaced by John Martin (who, if memory serves, ran IR back in the disastrous AOL-TW merger days).

What’s that? Bewkes not boss yet? Yes, he is. Don’t be confused by the “Don’t just throw Dick out the door” grace period. Parsons is now CEO in name only. Bewkes is running the place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.