Time Warner (TWX) 2008 Guidance Weak

Time Warner is forecasting only 7%-9% EBITDA growth for 2008, versus the 17% growth in 2007 and the company’s usual “double-digit” growth targets.

The company also puts 2008 free cash flow at $3.6 billion or better–a sharp decline from 2007’s $5 billion and 2006’s $4.7 billion. The year-over-year drop is the result of a boost in TWX’s tax rate to “full taxpayer” status. Google’s free cash flow has now exceeded Time Warner’s.

More: Time Warner Q4: EBITDA up 16%, Guidance Weak

Time Warner Cable Q4: Sales In Line, Profits Beat Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.