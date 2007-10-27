Time Warner: Parsons' Value to TWX = -$1.5 Billion

What news sent Time Warner stock zooming this afternoon? A report from the Times of London that CEO Dick Parsons is about to step aside.

True? We haven’t the faintest idea. But always interesting to get a real-time snap shot of what investors consider to be your value to your company.

In Dick’s case, unfortunately, the news isn’t good: -$0.40 a share. With 3.7 billion shares outstanding, this translates to a Dick Parsons-value-to-Time Warner of negative $1.5 billion.

