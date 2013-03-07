Time Warner To Spin Out Time Inc. Into A Publicly Traded Company

Time Warner is to spin off its magazine unit Time Inc into a separate, publicly traded company after talks to sell the publisher behind People and Sports Illustrated fell through.



The US media giant confirmed late on Wednesday that Time Inc would be relisted by the end of a year as a new company expected to incorporate Britain’s biggest consumer magazines publisher, IPC Media.

Time Warner’s move came after talks to sell most Time Inc titles to US lifestyle publisher Meredith apparently broke down. The Time Inc chief executive Laura Lang will be replaced by a new boss when the spin-off is complete.

The Time Warner chairman and chief executive, Jeff Bewkes, said the move would allow the New York-based media company to concentrate on its film and TV business.

He said in a statement: “After a thorough review of options, we believe that a separation will better position both Time Warner and Time Inc.

“A complete spin-off of Time Inc provides strategic clarity for Time Warner Inc, enabling us to focus entirely on our television networks and film and TV production businesses, and improves our growth profile.

“Time Inc will also benefit from the flexibility and focus of being a standalone public company and will now be able to attract a more natural stockholder base. As we saw with the prior spin-offs of Time Warner Cable and AOL, we expect the separation will create additional value for our stockholders.”

In a statement released after Time Warner’s announcement, Meredith confirmed it had held talks to purchase the company’s lifestyle, style and entertainment titles “at Time Warner’s initiation”.

Stephen Lacy, chairman and chief executive of Meredith, indicated that a potential deal in the future had not been ruled out. He said: “There are natural synergies between our two portfolios; however, we respect Time Warner’s decision and certainly remain open to continuing a dialogue on how our companies might work together on future opportunities.”

Time Inc has been gradually trimmed back by Time Warner, including recent moves to shed 6% of its 8,000 global staff, prompting speculation it was being pruned ahead of a sale.

The company began talks with Meredith about taking most of Time’s lifestyle titles, such as InStyle and Real Simple, in a deal that reportedly valued Time Inc at $1.75bn, but without the flagship titles Sports Illustrated, Time, Fortune and Money.

It is understood that the sale would have included at least some of London-based IPC Media titles, which has a robust lifestyle division including Woman’s Own and the joint venture Marie Claire. IPC is also home to What’s on TV, NME, Nuts and several specialist titles.

A spokeswoman for IPC said on Thursday: “As you will see, Time Warner expects to complete the transaction by the end of the year. So it’s business as usual at IPC and we have nothing else to add.”

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

