Time Warner: Time Inc. Will Fire Up To 100 This Quarter (TWX)

More layoffs are coming at Time Warner, this time at the company’s Time Inc. publishing unit. The company hasn’t finalised plans yet, but TWX’s just-filed 10-K says Time Inc. “expects to further reduce headcount, which will result in additional restructuring charges expected to range from $10 million to $20 million” by the end of this quarter.



So how many people could that mean? TIme Warner didn’t comment beyond the filing, but we understand that it will likely top out around 100. Last year TWX fired 4,440 people and racked up restructuring charges of $262 million. The layoffs won’t come a shock to many Time Inc. employees, who’ve been told to expect continuing contractions this year.

