Time Warner (TWX) AOL: Mass Firings October 16

Henry Blodget

A source says the mass execution date at AOL is October 16.  The lists of names of those-to-be-axed have already been submitted.  Still sounds like 20%-25% across the board.

A rumour reported on Valleywag yesterday suggests that AOL may have decided to fire people in waves, a division at a time–perhaps to hide the fact that this will be one of the biggest layoffs in the company’s history (if not the biggest).   

