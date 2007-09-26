Time Warner (TWX) AOL: Mass Firings October 16

A source says the mass execution date at AOL is October 16. The lists of names of those-to-be-axed have already been submitted. Still sounds like 20%-25% across the board.



A rumour reported on Valleywag yesterday suggests that AOL may have decided to fire people in waves, a division at a time–perhaps to hide the fact that this will be one of the biggest layoffs in the company’s history (if not the biggest).

