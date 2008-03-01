Time Warner Shuttering New Line Studio, Firing Hundreds (TWX)

First major restructuring step at the Jeff Bewkes-era Time Warner: The company will merge its New Line movie studio into its bigger Warner Bros. unit, firing “hundreds” of the 600 New Line employees in the process. Not a surprise, as Bewkes had more or less said he was doing this earlier this month.



