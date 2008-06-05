Time Warner Pumps Money Into Another Video Game Company (TWX)

More evidence that big media wants in on the video game boom: Time Warner and Granite Global Ventures have led a $40 million funding round for Turbine, a video game developer responsible for Lord of the Rings Online.



In April, Time Warner pumped $30 million into SCi Interactive, the makers of the Tomb Raider franchise, even though their original investment of $90 million was only worth about $11 million at the time.

The Turbine funding was originally leaked about a month ago, but Time Warner’s particpation hadn’t been disclosed.

