Time Warner: Prepping For Earnings, Layoffs (TWX)

The Jeff Bewkes reign at Time Warner kicks off tomorrow, when the newish CEO hosts his first earnings call. Also in the works: 75 layoffs from the company’s HQ, reports AdAge. That’s certainly not a sign of sweeping change — AdAge’s Nat Ives says earlier plans called for more than 200 to people to lose their jobs — but is about 20% of corporate’s headcount.

Nat says the cuts are meant to signal “to employees and Wall Street that a new appraisal of the company is under way”, but the news has yet to convince investors, at least: TWX is still hovering around $15, and is down almost 2% for the day.

