Time Warner Cable Is Going To Offer Live Streaming For iPhones And iPads Out Of The Home

Time Warner Cable is going to expand its live streaming of cable for iOS devices to let people watch TV when they’re out of their home.



More from Bloomberg on it:

Time Warner Cable will make as many as 11 live national news, sports and entertainment channels available outside the home starting at 10 a.m. New York tomorrow, according to Maureen Huff, a company spokeswoman. They include the Big 10 Network, the Pac-12 Network, TV Guide Network and BBC America. In addition, customers will have access to some local channels, including NY1 for New Yorkers. The programming will be available for Apple’s iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone and iPod iTouch.

The channel selection doesn’t look great, but this is an exciting start to a new way to watch TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.