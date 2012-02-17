Time Warner Is Handing Out A Tiny Refund For People That Complain About Not Seeing The Knicks

Photo: AP

Mark Zwerdling tweeted that he got a $5.20 refund from Time Warner Cable because they weren’t carrying MSG — a big problem now that Linsanity has taken over the nation.We spoke with Zwerdling to confirm, and he said that, as a subscriber to the TWC Sports Service Extra HD Package, he was upset he couldn’t watch the Knicks or the Rangers.



So he called up Time Warner and, in about 10 minutes, had a credit of $2.60 for January and $2.60 for February. (These amounts do not correspond with any price charged by Time Warner for services associated with MSG).

Time Warner Cable’s director of public relations, Maureen Huff, told us that she couldn’t comment specifically on this customer because there’s no account in his name (which could just mean his family’s registration is under another member’s name).

But she did say, “We do offer credits on a case by case basis depending on specific activity and/or issues with the account.”

