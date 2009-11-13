Time Warner Leads $7 Million Investment Round In Sports Site

Six Degrees Games, the publisher of teen-oriented ActionAllStars.com, announced today that it had taken in $7 million in a Series B financing round led by Time Warner (TWX).
The sports-gaming site is less than a year old and claims its users make a million new virtual athletes per month.
Existing investors Clearstone Venture Partners and Prism VentureWorks also participated in the round.
