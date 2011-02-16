Time Warner Steals The Lakers For Their Own New Cable Channel

Photo: AP Images

Time Warner Cable has struck a new 20-year-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that makes the team the showcase of two new regional sports networks.The move means that with the exception of nationally televised games on ABC, all Laker games will only be available on cable, starting in 2012. They had previously been split between local affiliate KCAL and Fox Sports West.



Roughly 620,000 of the 5.67-million television homes in the L.A. don’t have pay television.

The new channels (one of which will broadcast in Spanish) are Time Warner’s first foray in to the regional sports network game. The LA Times speculates that their next target could be the Dodgers, another Fox partner whose contact expires in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.