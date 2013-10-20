Here's A Map Of Time Warner's Huge North East Internet Outage

If you have Time Warner Internet service, and you live in the North East (especially New York City), you may have had trouble connecting to the Internet Saturday.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Time Warner have confirmed that they are aware of a huge outage, and say they are working on fixing it. As Buzzfeed points out, there’s a lot of ill will toward the company online due to the failure.

Down Detecter has a map of the service failure, which appears to have began at around 8 a.m.

This map shows where it stands at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: As of 3pm E.T. the outage appears to be under control. Time Warner have released a statement:

Earlier today, some Time Warner Cable Internet customers in the Northeast experienced intermittent issues accessing several popular websites due to technical issues with one of our network backbone providers. These issues affected other Internet providers in the area, too. Traffic has been re-routed, and our customers should be able to access their favourite websites again. We apologise for the disruption to their service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.