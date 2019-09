Time Warner (TWX) has hired Adina Pitt as VP of content acquisitions for Cartoon Network and Boomerang, Broadcasting & Cable reports. Pitt previously held the same job for Viacom’s Nickelodeon and MTV Networks Kids & Family Group. B&C

