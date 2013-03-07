Time Warner Cable Site Defaced With Gorilla Over Its New Anti-Piracy Policy

Time Warner Cable is apparently being punished for a new policy that’s trying to deter customers from illegally downloading their favourite music, TV, and movies.Hacker group NullCrew defaced Time Warner’s customer support page early this morning with a picture of a cartoon gorilla, Daily Dot reports. It was back to normal by 8 a.m.



NullCrew is seeking retribution for a new program that major Internet providers are participating in known as “six strikes,” which issues a series of warnings to illegal downloaders.

“We hacked Time Warner Cable, due to them attempting to participate in the six strikes,” NullCrew tweeted

Illegal downloaders might get warning letters at first, but eventually their ISPs could lock their browsers to try to stop their illicit activity.

Softpedia posted a mirror page of the Gorilla that defaced the Time Warner page.

Clarification: A previously published version of this article failed to specify that it was Time Warner Cable that was hacked and not Time Warner Inc. The article has been clarified.

