Time Warner Vows To Bring Super Fast Internet To New York

Time Warner CEO Glenn Britt

Time Warner today announced a $25 million plan to bring super-fast Internet service to parts of New York.It will operate at speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second.



The new fibre network will service Brooklyn, parts of Manhattan and the Financial and Flatiron districts, reports Marguerite Reardon at CNet.

This, of course, follows on the heels of the Google fibre network, launched last month in Kansas City. This is part of a Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s city-wide initiative to roll out more high speed options. The city also has agreements with Verizon Communications, Cablevision Systems, and AT&T for either fibre or broadband wireless, reports Reardon.

There is a catch, though. Time Warner hasn’t release pricing information yet. It also says it will be marketing its high speed Internet to businesses, not consumers. Google fibre is doing the reverse, targeting consumers and homes, with really low prices.

Other cities offer super fast Internet to homes and businesses, too, but they come with super high price tags. For instance, Chattanooga, Tenn.’s public utility, EPB, has offered a gigabit fibre-to-the-home connection for about three years for about $300 a month. Ditto for Paxio, which offers a gigabit Internet connection in the Bay Area for about $245 a month.

