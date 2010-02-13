Top Time Warner PR Executive Ed Adler Leaves The Company

After more than a decade as Time Warner’s top communications liaison, Edward Adler is leaving the company.



The executive vice president of corporate communications plans to seek other opportunities during a “transition period,” the company announced today.

Adler oversees all media and PR relations, and internal communications between TWX’s many divisions and business units.

He has worked for Time since he was a college student, taking several positions including a Time magazine reporter and editor and programming executive at HBO. He was named Time Warner’s svp of corporate communications in 2000.

His replacement has not yet been announced.

Adler added: “I have spent my entire career at Time Warner and, with the company on very solid footing under Jeff’s leadership, I felt this was the right moment to finally make the change I had wanted to make for some time.”

Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner’s chairman and CEO wrote in a statement: “I reluctantly accepted Ed’s decision to look for new opportunities to apply his talents and capabilities.”

Here’s Adler’s photo:

