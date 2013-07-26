Outgoing Time Warner Cable CEO Says Intel Won't Make Money On Pay-TV, And You're Going To Be Screwed If You Sign Up For It

If you think a technology company is just going to blow up the way you get TV, you may want to think again.



Outgoing Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt gave his take on tech companies trying to change our TV watching habits to Brian Stelter at the New York Times:

Of the possibility that Intel, Google or another technology company will come into the marketplace and sell a bundle of cable channels via the Internet, Mr. Britt said, “It’s not clear to me that you could make very much money going that route, and maybe not any money.” New entrants to the market would not receive better rates for programming than established companies, he said, noting that if “everybody” watched television via the Internet instead of through cable systems, “then we would have to recover more money from the Internet service” by raising prices.

Catch that?

He doesn’t think Intel or Google will make money with Internet based TV. But if they start to get successful, Time Warner Cable will just raise the rate of your Internet access, which means you don’t save any money.

