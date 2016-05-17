See Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes in person at IGNITION

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes

These days, stream-happy TV and movie fans have a glut of on-demand entertainment options — and they’re as ruthless as Cersei Lannister from “Game of Thrones” if they don’t get what they want, when they want it.

But even as people scheme to get the most out of their cable packages — and pay as little as possible for them — they can’t get enough of the original programming and big-budget flicks that have made Time Warner a success story.

The man responsible for Time Warner’s ongoing relevance is CEO Jeff Bewkes, who will be joining us at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference in December.

Bewkes climbed the ranks at HBO, where he forever changed what we think of as modern television by programming original dramas such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire” before being named Time Warner CEO in 2008.

Bewkes has kept Time Warner a vital competitor by offering customers options on their cable packages, putting deals in place to beef up original programming, tapping the underserved female audience with a fresh take on “Wonder Woman,” and strategising with streaming partner Amazon Prime.

When Time Warner introduced a stand-alone HBO app that gave viewers the option to stream “Game of Thrones” wherever they could snag a Wi-Fi signal, other channels stood up and took notice. And when Bewkes gave the go-ahead for HBO Now, a streaming service you can subscribe to without a full Time Warner cable package, it was a shot across the bow for competitors.

Other speakers — including AOL's Tim Armstrong, 21st Century Fox's James Murdoch, and The New Yorker's Ken Auletta — will discuss how media is changing.

