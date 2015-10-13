Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes will speak at IGNITION 2015

You might have heard of these HBO original shows “Games of Thrones,” “True Blood,” and “Sex and the City.” HBO is just one of the many Time Warner operating subsidiaries producing content that people love.

But, with cord-cutting and cost-friendly online services like Netflix, where does Time Warner stand?

One thing’s for sure, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes has a lot to say about competing in the digital age. Luckily, we’ve secured him as a speaker for IGNITION 2015.

Taking up the challenge of cord-cutting, Time Warner offers skinny bundles, allowing customers to select packages personalised for their viewing taste. Also, online streaming service HBO Now is “performing well against expectations.” Through flexibility on how viewers watch and when they watch, Bewkes believes Time Warner can combat the threat from Netflix and soon-to-come Apple TV.

Come watch Bewkes take on the stage with Business Insider’s own CEO Henry Blodget, and get the scoop on what Time Warner is doing in the face of disruption.

Along with Bewkes we’ve lined up an explosive speaker list of some of the best and brightest minds in media today. Get your ticket to IGNITION 2015 now before it sells out.





Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.

