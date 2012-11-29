TIME WARNER CEO: I Hope Apple Makes A TV

Photo: Business Insider

When Apple sells its own television, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes will be one of the first in line to buy one.Speaking at our IGNITION conference, he was asked what he thought of Apple doing a TV.



“I hope they do,” he said, “I think Apple is a great device company.”

They’ve taken devices that were long believed to be commoditized and created differentiation. Bewkes believes Apple can do the same with televisions.

And, beyond that, he wants to see Apple solve a fundamental problem with the television business.

“They bring good interface and navigation skills,” says Bewkes. This will help people sort through the 200 channels they have on their cable boxes. They will find the shows they want without having to slog through the current crappy interface offered by cable companies.

That said, Bewkes doesn’t believe Apple will be alone in tackling this space. He thinks there’s going to be a lot of competition and we’re going to see, “as many interfaces as you can get.”

