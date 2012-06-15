Time Warner CEO Buys Stock. Big Whoop

Henry Blodget
Dickparsons

Reuters reports that Dick Parsons bought $500,000 worth of stock in the bag of rocks known as Time Warner (which I unfortunately also own).  Would that this move reflected awesome Parsons insider acumen and bullishness.  Alas, not only is $500,000 chump change for Mr. P, the purchase also appears to have been part of a long-term deferred comp plan.  Maybe’s he’s planning to set up a tax loss?

UPDATE: Time Warner apparently says Dick bought the stock as a show of confidence in the company’s future.  I’m not sure that necessarily follows (depends on the details of the comp plan), but he’d have displayed a lot more confidence if he’d added a couple of zeros.


