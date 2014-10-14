Private Equity Chairman Is Selling His Massive Time Warner Center Condo For $US35 Million

Roy Furman, chairman of private equity firm Jefferies Capital Partners is selling his nine-room condominium on top of the south tower of Time Warner Center for $US35 million, according to The Real Deal.
He bought the unit for $US9.7 million back in 2005.
The condo includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
And if that’s not enough, the views from the apartment are killer: you can see the Hudson River, and Central Park’s pond and reservoir to the north.
Another bookshelf (with a photo of the Florence Cathedral!) separates the dining room from the family room.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.