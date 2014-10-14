Private Equity Chairman Is Selling His Massive Time Warner Center Condo For $US35 Million

Roy Furman, chairman of private equity firm Jefferies Capital Partners is selling his nine-room condominium on top of the south tower of Time Warner Center for $US35 million, according to The Real Deal.

He bought the unit for $US9.7 million back in 2005.

The condo includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

And if that’s not enough, the views from the apartment are killer: you can see the Hudson River, and Central Park’s pond and reservoir to the north.

One bright red wall spices up the otherwise classic looking interior.

Here's the view you'd have sitting on one of the couches.

Dining would be incomplete without a small statue and a collection of great literature.

Another bookshelf (with a photo of the Florence Cathedral!) separates the dining room from the family room.

Here's the family room side. Check out that one cheetah-print chair.

Notice Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe in the middle of the corridor.

Here's the master bedroom. The 'Face It!' images add a kick to the beige theme.

This view is one way to wake up.

Follow from the bedroom into the closet slash dressing room...

And here it is, complete with raw silk custom filled closets and a dressing table.

And if you continue onwards, you'll find the corner master bath.

This condo is so high up that you literally need a telescope to see the ground.

The shiny kitchen is a bit of style change-up, and has a serving pantry and wet bar.

This is the breakfast room. Just imagine eating an omelet with this view.

And, the crème de la crème. Here's the view from that apartment.

