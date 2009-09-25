Time Warner Cable Upgrades Internet In New York As FiOS Slowly Rolls Out

Time Warner Cable just announced a new, faster Internet service for its customers in New York City: Up to 50 Mb/sec downstream and 5 Mb/sec upstream, for $100 per month. This is based on the newish DOCSIS 3.0 cable technology, which Time Warner and other cable companies are rolling out.



The upgrade was going to happen eventually, and New York is Time Warner’s biggest, most important city, so it makes sense that they’d launch it here. But no doubt some of the rationale behind the NYC launch is to combat Verizon’s speedy FiOS service, which the telco is slowly rolling out (and advertising like crazy) in New York.

