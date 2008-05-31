Time Warner Cable Touts Web-To-TV Device

This one’s a little odd because Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt is on the record saying he’s a little tired of cable networks offering full TV shows for free online.



Well, Britt may mind, but he also knows it’s going to happen whether he likes it or not. That’s probably why Time Warner Cable (TWC) is going to market equipment to subscribers to make it easier for them to watch Web video on their TVs. Britt told the Sanford C. Bernstein conference today in New York (via Reuters):

We’re actually going to have equipment we make available to subscribers. It’s going to be a cable modem that will allow you to network everything in your house.

Britt didn’t elaborate or give a timeframe except to say, “within a relatively short time … it’s going to get very easy to get Internet TV on your big screen TV.” He added that he expects it to take one to two years for his technology to take off in the marketplace.

This, by the way, is more bad news for TiVo (TIVO), which is banking on its net-connected box to differentiate from generic cable DVRs. And it can’t be great for Apple TV (AAPL) or Netflix (NFLX), which introduced its own low-cost movie-streaming box last week and has several more on the way.

Related:

The $100 Netflix Box: A Decent Start, But Won’t Change Game

Apple’s Living Room Archrival: Netflix, Or Comcast And Microsoft?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.