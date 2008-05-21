Time Warner Cable Spin-Out Details: Big, Fat Dividend

From Clusterstock: Time Warner (TWX) is finally expected to release details of Time Warner Cable (TWC) spin-off today. Key points:



a $9.25 billion dividend ($10 per TWC share, $2.58 per TWX share) back to Time Warner and

a reduction of Time Warner debt load by two-thirds.

Analysts had expected a smaller dividend ($6ish), so this is positive for TWX holders. More on Clusterstock >

