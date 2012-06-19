Time Warner Cable's Plan To Fend Off Verizon: Less-Crappy Service, Long-Term Contracts

How will Time Warner Cable (TWC) protect its near-monopoly in New York City now that Verizon has a licence to sell cable TV here? TWC chief operating officer Landel Hobbs tells the WSJ:



Less-crappy customer service. In Staten Island, where Verizon has been most aggressive, “Time Warner Cable has narrowed the window within which one of its representatives will visit a customer’s house to two hours from four. The company will similarly narrow the window in other New York City boroughs in the coming months.”

Long-term contracts, like the mobile phone industry. “The company will also start offering discounted prices to customers who commit to longer-term contracts on video, data or phone services.”

More footsoldiers. “The company is also sending out a growing number of door-to-door sales representatives to reach customers before Verizon does.”

The good news for Time Warner Cable: It will take a long time — years — before Verizon (VZ) can build out its fibre-optic (“FiOS”) network into all/most of New York City’s thousands of apartment buildings. The less-good news: By then, it will have to deal with a host of new rivals angling for attention in the living room, like Internet movie/TV services from Apple (AAPL), Hulu, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX), which should only get easier to hook up to TVs.

