Time Warner Cable Q2 Subscriber Growth Solid, Full-Year Profit Forecast Low (TWC)

Another solid quarter for a major cable operator: Time Warner Cable (TWC) reported mostly in-line sales and profits, while subscriber growth accelerated and beat estimates in several categories. Downside: While the company’s full-year revenue outlook is solid, its profit forecast is well below consensus.



Key Stats:

Revenue: $4.30 billion, vs. $4.33 billion consensus

EPS: $0.28 after one-time charges, $0.34 before one-time charges, vs. $0.32 consensus

Digital Cable net sub. adds: 200,000, vs. 167,000 Reuters consensus

Broadband Internet net sub. adds: 201,000, vs. 174,000 consensus

Digital phone net sub. adds: 251,000, vs. 263,000 consensus

Outlook:

2008 Revenue: $17.39 billion, vs. $17.33 billion consensus

2008 EPS: $1.10 to $1.15, vs. $1.27 consensus

