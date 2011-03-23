Time Warner Cable Already Getting Cease-And-Desists Over Live-Streaming iPad App

Photo: Screenshot

Time Warner Cable’s new iPad app — which lets subscribers live-stream TV to their iPad — is, as expected, ticking off the networks.We’ve heard from an industry source that cease and desists are already getting sent to Time Warner Cable because of the app.



The issue seems to be that the networks see iPad streaming as a different service than cable TV, and therefore want to control the rights — and negotiate terms, and possibly a fee — for those rights.

Even though the app, like a cable box, only works in your house.

Will Time Warner Cable have to shut down its app? Probably not, but anything’s possible. Might it have to remove some channels? Maybe.

But if the networks force something like that, they’re fools. They should be very happy that people are paying for cable and watching live TV and commercials instead of stealing or skipping.

More likely is that it’s just another step in the negotiation process, which will need to get done on a network-by-network basis. And it’s not like Time Warner Cable couldn’t have seen this coming.

A Time Warner Cable rep declined to comment.

Click here to walk through how the Time Warner Cable app works →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.