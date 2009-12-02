Time Warner Cable CEO: Without Us There Is No Internet

Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt says without his company there is no Internet.

Speaking at the Reuters Media Summit, Britt said, If we didn’t get paid, the whole internet would fall apart, according to a tweet from Reuters journalist Robert MacMillan. (Could be paraphrasing.)

He has a point, at least for some, since Time Warner is responsible for the pipes that bring people the Web.

We weren’t at the event; only Reuters reporters are invited to the event. We don’t know what the context of his statement was. Maybe he was joshing, or maybe he was talking about trying implement a metered Internet billing plan, something Britt longs for.

He also took the opportunity to diss rival Comcast’s plan to buy NBC, saying Time Warner Cable’s “focus is on making money,” not buying stuff to just get bigger.

