Time Warner Cable CEO Admits He Has No Clue What Apple's Airplay Is

Time Warner Cable’s CEO revealed in an interview Friday that one of his goals is to make it easy for viewers to get entertainment from the Internet onto their television.



What he doesn’t realise, however, is that Apple cracked this problem a while back with a service called AirPlay.

He doesn’t realise it because he’s never even heard of the service.

“I’m not sure I know what AirPlay is,” Glenn A. Britt, the chief executive, said in a group interview with The New York Times, when asked by reporters if he was familiar with the service.

Britt went on to lay out his vision for the future, seemingly oblivious to the fact that it basically reads like a product description for AirPlay, a service that wireless streams videos from your iPhone, iPod or iPad to your television via the Apple TV box.

“Today we want to be on every screen. Today it’s a little bit clunky to get programming from the Internet onto the TV — not so hard to get it on your iPad,” he said in the interview with the Times. “What’s hard is the plumbing, what wires do you connect, what device do you use.”

To be fair, it’s a busy job being the guy who runs a massive entertainment company and AirPlay certainly isn’t Apple’s best known product. Then again, Britt runs a massive entertainment company, so you would think someone should have briefed him about the service at some point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.