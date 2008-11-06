Time Warner Cable Broadband Lone Q3 Bright Spot, 'Dramatic Slowdown' In October

Time Warner Cable (TWC) posted in-line Q3 results and reduced full-year guidance in line with expectations.



But the company said on its conference call that it felt a “dramatic slowdown” in October as the economy soured, including lower net subscriber additions across its all of its businesses — cable, phone, and Internet — and signs of weakness in premium services like DVRs. Time Warner Cable also said its core advertising business was performing weaker than expected, with some lift from political advertising — which ended yesterday.

Most important: The economy and competition with Verizon (VZ) appears to have affected digital cable and Internet phone subscriber growth in Q3, which came in below some expectations.

One bright spot: Broadband subscriber growth, which shows that the cable industry is still dominating the phone industry in the broadband market — at least through September. Time Warner Cable added 222,000 net new broadband subscribers, beating Goldman Sachs analyst Ingrid Chung’s estimated 215,000.

Goldman expects the cable industry to represent 68% of overall Q3 broadband net subscriber additions — down from last quarter’s 78% share, as telcos increased promotional activity, but still strong.

See Also:

TiVo Boxes To Stream Netflix Movies, Too

Comcast’s TiVo Service Coming To Chicago Early Next Year

Comcast Broadband Subscriber Growth Up, Ad Revenue Down

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.