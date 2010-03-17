Time Warner Cable Apologizes For Airing Playboy Programming On Children's Channels

Time Warner Cable apologized for accidentally displayed Playboy Channel programming on two children’s channels in North Carolina this morning.



According to the Cary, N.C. local news station’s report, TWC spokesman Keith Poston, said, “Basically, we had a piece of equipment fail and what happened is some previews for the Playboy Channel actually got diverted into the preview box on our Kids on Demand (Ch. 252) and our PreSchool On Demand (Ch. 555).”

More from the report:

While the menu of available children’s programming was listed on the left side of the screen, previews showing nude women engaged in explicit conversations played in the upper right corner where previews of children’s shows normally would appear.

