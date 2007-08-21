Time Warner Cable (TWC) Readies Web Ad Venture

Time Warner Cable is building a system designed to help it port cable TV ads to the web and vice versa, MediaPost reports. TWC is working with Live Oak Interactive on the venture, which is due out next month in two markets. It’s the latest attempt by a variety of players to create Google-style ad buying and insertion technologies in traditional media. Google itself is trying it with cable TV (Dish Networks) and radio (dMarc); other players include Spot Runner and SoftWave Media Exchange (the latter of which failed to raise capital by a required deadline and has now received the dreaded “going concern” language in its SEC filings). MediaPost.



