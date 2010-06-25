Time Warner "Business Class" Internet Access -- What A Joke

Well, we’re in day 2 of total Internet outage here at the Business Insider offices.* Day 1 was two days ago. Then we had our usual (crappy) access for a day. Then we lost it again.



We’ve lost our TVs for these two days, too, which makes the outage unusual. Usually, we just have unreliable Internet access but fine TV.

Who is our Internet service provider?

Time Warner Cable.

We don’t just have TWC’s regular cable modem service. We have something called “Business Class” service, which is supposed to be, well, business-class (which we interpret as “reliable and powerful enough to run your business on.”)

We’re not sure what businesses Time Warner thinks Business Class Internet service is reliable enough to run–maybe a monopoly-protected business like the cable business–but it’s certainly not good enough to run our business on.

And it’s not as though we haven’t tried to alert Time Warner Cable to the problems.

Every time our Internet service goes down or slows to a crawl, which usually happens frequently during the day, we call Time Warner Cable. Sometimes the person on the other end of the line says they can’t help–and gives us another number to call. Usually, the person on the other end of the line then pings the modem and tells us everything is fine. (And by that time, after the wait on hold, it often is fine.) But shortly after we hang up, the service flakes out again.

Sometimes, if we make enough noise, Time Warner sends a cable guy. Usually, by the time he arrives (we’ve never been visited by a “she”), the access is fine again, so he says everything’s fine. Or he tells us the problem might be our problem. (We’ve looked into that, but our folks haven’t been able to find anything wrong.)

Our best brains–ours, not theirs–conclude that maybe the problem is that cable-based Internet access just basically sucks because if other people in our neighbourhood start watching a lot of videos, then they’ll slow our network to a crawl, too. And that may be what’s happening. But if so, we don’t see how Time Warner Cable can possibly sell what we have as “Business Class” service. Because it’s not like we’re running a cable company here.

In any event, Time Warner Cable Business Class Internet service has at least helped us come to one important conclusion: We have no choice but to spring for a T3.

UPDATE: And now, suddenly, everything’s back. Just like that. We’ll let you know how it goes.

