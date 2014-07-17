WALL STREET GURU: Rupert Murdoch's Bid For Time Warner Just Forced Everyone In The Industry To Scramble

Everyone’s buzzing about 21st Century Fox’s rejected $US80 billion bid for Time Warner.

Both companies have said that deal talks are currently not happening.

But that doesn’t mean anything’s over.

“It seems as though Time Warner has moved from “in play conceptually” to “in play for real,”” said Nuveen’s Bob Doll to Business Insider this morning. “Anyone who has had a passing or long term interest now has to decide whether to entertain getting involved, or potentially pass forever.”

Since the financial crisis, companies have been struggling to find ways to grow in this slow growth environment. With borrowing costs very low and corporate cash levels high, one option has been to buy growth through mergers and acquisition.

However, for much of the recovery, corporate executives have been unwilling to commit to bigger deals.

But that sentiment appears to have turned in 2014, with M&A activity on pace for one of its biggest years in recent history.

“This talk buttressses the view that our “less fear, more confidence” theme for 2014 is correct,” he said.

